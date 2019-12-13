PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belovezhskaya Pushcha protected area developing

Belovezhskaya Pushcha remains the only open-air archaeological museum. Belovezhskaya Pushcha of Belarus and Poland is an unlimited scope for lovers of ecotourism. It became a UNESCO heritage 6 years ago. The area is one of the oldest protected areas in Europe. A special regime was set 6 centuries ago. This is not only a favorite route for recreation today, but also a place of active scientific work.

