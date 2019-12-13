3.41 RUB
Belarusian Post updates list of countries for international mailings
The list of countries that accept (and do not accept) parcels and written correspondence from Belarus includes 217 countries, writes the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the website of the company.
Thus, nine exotic countries (Bhutan, Vanuatu, Montserrat, Myanmar, Niger, Timor-Leste, Tokelau, Tristan da Cunha and the Falkland Islands), as well as Ukraine and Finland have a complete ban on accepting mail from our country.
There are also states where it is possible to send only written correspondence or priority parcels. Express delivery does not work everywhere, and in Latvia they accept only parcels with documents
Belarusian Post explained that the list of countries can be adjusted when resuming (suspending) transportation. In addition, changes in the delivery time of items due to the closure of airspace for domestic air carriers by some countries cannot be ruled out.
