Belarusian Post updates list of countries for international mailings

The list of countries that accept (and do not accept) parcels and written correspondence from Belarus includes 217 countries, writes the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the website of the company.

Thus, nine exotic countries (Bhutan, Vanuatu, Montserrat, Myanmar, Niger, Timor-Leste, Tokelau, Tristan da Cunha and the Falkland Islands), as well as Ukraine and Finland have a complete ban on accepting mail from our country.

There are also states where it is possible to send only written correspondence or priority parcels. Express delivery does not work everywhere, and in Latvia they accept only parcels with documents