Belsky: The main task for Belarus and Russia is to fully integrate and become autonomous from unfriendly countries

Belarus accounts for almost half of foreign trade turnover of St. Petersburg with the CIS countries. St. Petersburg residents are familiar not only with our buses, trolley buses and public utilities. Cooperation is carried out in other spheres. The main task is to integrate fully and become autonomous from unfriendly countries - this is the opinion of the Chairman of St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly Alexander Belsky.

A high priority is given to technologies development and industrial cooperation. The Competence Center of the Belarusian Holding Company "BelAZ" was opened in St. Petersburg Mining University. It is designed to train a new generation of engineers. They want to see more initiatives like this and will soon discuss this issue at the Forum of Regions in Grodno.