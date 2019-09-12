Belstat expects every third Belarusian to take part in population census via Internet

Every third Belarusian will take part in the census via Internet. The campaign starts in three weeks. For the first time, it will provide the opportunity to fill in the online forms. The interbank identification system will help to do this. In fact, everyone who has personally applied to the bank in the last three years has got into this system and will be able to go through the census remotely.



