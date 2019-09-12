3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belstat expects every third Belarusian to take part in population census via Internet
Every third Belarusian will take part in the census via Internet. The campaign starts in three weeks. For the first time, it will provide the opportunity to fill in the online forms. The interbank identification system will help to do this. In fact, everyone who has personally applied to the bank in the last three years has got into this system and will be able to go through the census remotely.
Only those citizens, whose data are entered into the interbank identification system can participate in the online census, because the entrance to the application of the National Statistics Committee is provided via the interbank identification system.
