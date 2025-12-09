Belteleradiocompany and TV BRICS Sign Cooperation Agreement

"First and foremost, the goal of this platform is to exchange information between more than a hundred television companies from over 30 countries around the world, countries that are part of BRICS. This is, of course, a big event for us," Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company said. "In this regard, I've recalled the words of the President, who said many times that sanctions could actually be a time of opportunity, because the leaders of the collective West, hoping to establish a news agency in their own countries, thought of nothing better than to impose sanctions against our company and block us on their territory. As a result, our audience was growing, and our foreign audience growing as well. We have launched several large socio-political projects that broadcast, including to the territory of neighboring states. The next step, which is a very big event for us – we've been invited by BRICS . I mean both the country as a whole and our company, to participate in media exchange. This is a huge audience, much larger than living in those countries that imposed sanctions against us. That’s why we are focused on work, and this is, in general, a very important project for us.”