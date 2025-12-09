3.77 BYN
Belteleradiocompany and TV BRICS Sign Cooperation Agreement
BRICS partner states are developing information exchange and establishing mutual communications through the TV BRICS media network.
One of the largest state-owned media holdings in the CIS, the National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of the Republic of Belarus (Belteleradiocompany), has joined the international cooperation. The corresponding agreement was signed by Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian media, and Zhanna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.
The partners agreed on collaboration to strengthen humanitarian and business ties between the countries, promote national prestige internationally, develop a unified BRICS information space, and exchange professional expertise.
"First and foremost, the goal of this platform is to exchange information between more than a hundred television companies from over 30 countries around the world, countries that are part of BRICS. This is, of course, a big event for us," Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company said. "In this regard, I've recalled the words of the President, who said many times that sanctions could actually be a time of opportunity, because the leaders of the collective West, hoping to establish a news agency in their own countries, thought of nothing better than to impose sanctions against our company and block us on their territory. As a result, our audience was growing, and our foreign audience growing as well. We have launched several large socio-political projects that broadcast, including to the territory of neighboring states. The next step, which is a very big event for us – we've been invited by BRICS . I mean both the country as a whole and our company, to participate in media exchange. This is a huge audience, much larger than living in those countries that imposed sanctions against us. That’s why we are focused on work, and this is, in general, a very important project for us.”
Belteleradiocompany is the major state-owned media holding in the Republic of Belarus. It comprises eight television channels, including the main national news channel First Information Channel, five regional television and radio companies, five radio stations, the news portal News.by, and the specialized sports website sport5.by. Belteleradiocompany owns extensive expertise in hosting international song festivals and national television competitions.
Zhanna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, noted that full-scale cooperation with Belteleradiocompany will enable the unified BRICS information space to be filled with high-quality and reliable materials about the cultural wealth, trade, economic, and business prospects of the Republic of Belarus.
"Over 100 major media structures from over 30 countries exchange information through TV BRICS to daily shape a unified cultural, economic, and business agenda. Our cooperation, which we call media diplomacy, is based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and openness that contribute to the development of interstate dialogue and the strengthening of humanitarian and economic ties. Belteleradiocompany's joining our mission will allow us to communicate the priorities of socio-political development of Belarus abroad and enhance its international prestige," Zhanna Tolstikova emphasized.
Earlier, TV BRICS began an information exchange with the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).
BRICS member states and partners also collaborate with the media network, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Bolivia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Thailand.