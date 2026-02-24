Belteleradiocompany Discusses Major Initiatives of Belarusian Women's Union

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10b208f1-0f50-45a9-8e77-61036d311eb2/conversions/91ec39a7-1058-4be5-a73b-d2f06df7e03d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10b208f1-0f50-45a9-8e77-61036d311eb2/conversions/91ec39a7-1058-4be5-a73b-d2f06df7e03d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10b208f1-0f50-45a9-8e77-61036d311eb2/conversions/91ec39a7-1058-4be5-a73b-d2f06df7e03d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10b208f1-0f50-45a9-8e77-61036d311eb2/conversions/91ec39a7-1058-4be5-a73b-d2f06df7e03d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian Television and Radio Company (Belteleradiocompany) has become a platform for discussing exciting initiatives. Among the guests were the women's movement activists from the capital region.

Throughout the history of sovereign Belarus, women have repeatedly played a special role in strengthening the nation. The best traditions are living today in the projects of the Belarusian Union of Women (BWU).

The main secret of Belarusian women is that they can handle absolutely any task, regardless of age or profession. They are able to move heaven and earth. And today, the state has created all the conditions for Belarusian women to fulfil their potential.

Could young Minsk artist Maria Chupris have ever imagined that her passion would grow into a true national flash mob? Her signature style is paintings of pets. Her works have appeared in a wide variety of locations, including Israel, Russia, and Belarus. The paintings are unique, and the pets in them seem absolutely lifelike. Among Maria’s works is a canvas with the President’s favorite dog Umka.

On February 25, she presented another furry friend Ilma to Ivan Eismont, the Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company.

"I really enjoy painting animals. I adore to bring joy to their owners and I'd like my story to grow into something greater," artist Maria Chupris has noted.

The Belarusian Women's Union (BWU) unlocks the potential and helps Belarusian women to implement a wide range of projects. Now we can state with confidence that activists from the primary organizations are setting the tone in many areas.

Svetlana Malinovskaya, Director of the Kopyl Territorial Center for Social Services:

"A lot of informational work is being done. There are positive aspects in that the younger generation today sees not just a picture, but real people and their achievements. They see how people grow step by step. This is most important, because they understand that achieving goals requires at least effort, and at most, a sincere commitment."