Belteleradiocompany's Presentation Takes Place in Tbilisi

"Belarus 24" is entering media market of Georgia. The presentation of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company's channels was held in Tbilisi for leading providers and cable operators, as well as the expert community and the Belarusian diaspora.

The audience has learnt the unique expertise of providing the Belarus' own news channel First Information, with demonstration of the most popular news and informational programs

Pavel Lazovik, Director of the International TV Channel Belarus 24, discussed the channel's role in international broadcasting, emphasizing that viewers around the world have the opportunity to watch BT highest-rated projects , which are publicly available. Nikolai Rogashchuk, Ambassador of Belarus to Georgia, noted the importance of media cooperation between the two countries in in the modern context.

