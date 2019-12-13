3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany and TV and Radio Broadcasting Company "Bashkortostan" sign agreement on cooperation
Belarus and Russia continue to develop cooperation in the information field, jointly resist fakes and exchange content. All of this is stipulated in the cooperation plan between Belteleradiocompany and the TV and Radio Broadcasting Company "Bashkortostan. It was signed today in Ufa. A Belarusian governmental delegation is working there these days. The document has been signed by the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.
