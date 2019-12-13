3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany greets pupils of Ulukovskaya boarding school on Christmas
Belteleradiocompany not only actively covers the Christmas charity marathon, but annually becomes its participant. Today, the gifts from the media holding were received by the pupils of the Ulukovskaya boarding school. 125 children live here. All of them have difficulties with their health and almost none of them know what parental care is. Each child received a sweet souvenir and the general gift for the whole institution is a set musical equipment.
Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany: “This is the minimum that we could do for these children. Much more important is what the state is doing for all these children: trying to create a very decent standard of living. Secondly, you need to say thank you to all the teachers who work here, this is a very hard work. And we saw, in addition to the school curriculum, there is very rich extracurricular work here with many cultural and sports events."
Not a single child will be left without a gift. The marathon of good deeds in Belarus will continue until January 10.
