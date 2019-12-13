Belteleradiocompany joins mass vaccination against COVID-19

Mass vaccination continues in Belarus. Today the employees of Belteleradiocompany have also received Russian Sputnik V. About 80 volunteers from the TV News Agency: presenters, journalists, editors, directors, cameramen, were eager to be vaccinated. Before the injection, doctors inquire in detail about the state of health, check for chronic diseases according to medical records and extracts. Everyone agrees in writing prior to vaccination.



The next stage of vaccination is 21 days later.