PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belteleradiocompany holds casting for hosts of news programs

Young and purposeful, talented and charismatic people are invited to Belteleradiocompany for the casting of hosts of news and other programs. The holding plans to create an information channel, for which it needs the promising personnel. The preliminary qualifying rounds were held in many universities of the country. This time, the National School of Beauty shared its resources.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All