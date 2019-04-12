3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany holds casting for hosts of news programs
Young and purposeful, talented and charismatic people are invited to Belteleradiocompany for the casting of hosts of news and other programs. The holding plans to create an information channel, for which it needs the promising personnel. The preliminary qualifying rounds were held in many universities of the country. This time, the National School of Beauty shared its resources.
