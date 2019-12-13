Belteleradiocompany becomes owner of X-Factor rights in Belarus

X-Factor comes to Belarus. The project became the most successful TV show business on the planet. It made its debut in the UK back in 2004 and won the hearts of viewers in different parts of the world. The project was run in 56 countries and more than 500 million people watched it on TV. The Internet audience of X-Factor is even wider.



Many X-Factor winners became popular figures in show business, many managed to build a successful career. Now Belarusians who dream of becoming stars also have such a chance. Belteleradiocompany became the owner of the rights to this project in our country and will be the organizer of X-Factor in Belarus. We now announce the national casting.



Keep an eye on our announcements. Don't miss your chance. And, of course, watch X-Factor on Belarus 1.

