Belynichy to host Day of Belarusian Written Language
The Organizing Committee of the Day of Belarusian Written Language presented the program. The main art space of Belynichy-Biruli Museum will officially open on September 6. A 1,5 km long book exposition will start working at 9 am on Sovetskaya Street. Films in Belarusian will be shown for guests, sports competitions and a quest based on Korotkevich's works will be held. The opening concert will take place at noon. The laureates of the 2019 National Literary Prize will be awarded, and then the festival will move to Kopyl.
The festival will close at 7 pm with a large-scale Gala Concert. People's Artiste Anatoly Yarmolenko, Honored Artiste Alena Lanskaya, Victoria Aleshko and Alexander Solodukha are among 40 singers and groups to perform.
