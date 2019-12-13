Pregnant women in Belarus vaccinated with Chinese Verosel vaccine

More and more pregnant women are choosing to stay healthy. More than 400 of them have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. In Belarus, this category of citizens is immunized with Chinese Verosel vaccine. Its effectiveness and safety for immunization of pregnant women has been confirmed by the World Health Organization. The expectant mothers are now in the risk group. The disease develops quickly, but the infection is not so easy to recover.



Doctors are convinced that the benefits of vaccination exceed any potential risks. Our experience and international experience confirms that vaccination will not harm. It will protect the woman and the child, to whom the antibodies are transmitted.



