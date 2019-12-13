3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Pregnant women in Belarus vaccinated with Chinese Verosel vaccine
More and more pregnant women are choosing to stay healthy. More than 400 of them have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. In Belarus, this category of citizens is immunized with Chinese Verosel vaccine. Its effectiveness and safety for immunization of pregnant women has been confirmed by the World Health Organization. The expectant mothers are now in the risk group. The disease develops quickly, but the infection is not so easy to recover.
Doctors are convinced that the benefits of vaccination exceed any potential risks. Our experience and international experience confirms that vaccination will not harm. It will protect the woman and the child, to whom the antibodies are transmitted.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All