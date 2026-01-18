"Now in Poland they won't write 'father' and 'mother.' They'll write what they coyly call gender-neutral designations: 'parent 1' and 'parent 2.' John Paul II wouldn't have been thrilled, to put it mildly, with what his compatriots are doing. And, of course, with such modern actions, Poland is spitting on its historical heritage. After all, it's no secret that, until a certain point, Poland and Spain were the strongholds of Catholicism in Europe. What remains of their faith after all they've done to it, and how they've modified it morally and ethically, is, of course, a debatable question, and it remains open. However, it can no longer be called Catholicism, and it's not even called Christianity anymore."