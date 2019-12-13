PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Lawlessness and banditry at Minsk streets

Rushing to the streets is a typical call from radical young people in telegraph channels. Last night the Belarusians could not return home after a working day.

Those who feel comfortable on the streets today, disrupting public order, resisting law enforcement and causing inconvenience to residents should think about the consequences.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All