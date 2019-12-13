3.42 RUB
Lawlessness and banditry at Minsk streets
Rushing to the streets is a typical call from radical young people in telegraph channels. Last night the Belarusians could not return home after a working day.
Those who feel comfortable on the streets today, disrupting public order, resisting law enforcement and causing inconvenience to residents should think about the consequences.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
