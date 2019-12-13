Nikolai Rogashchuk visits border health resort in Gomel Region to congratulate refugee women from Ukraine on March 8

On this spring day, the Ukrainians, who have recently found peace and security in Belarus, especially need warmth and attention. Their husbands, relatives and loved ones stayed in Ukraine. It is important to give maximum care to women and girls. Aide to the President of Belarus, Nikolai Rogashchuk visited a borderline health resort in Gomel Region, where two families from Chernigov Region are temporarily staying. The women with children were accommodated there almost a week ago, when they turned to Belarusian border guards for help. Over the past few days their mood has noticeably improved.



Nikolai Rogashchuk congratulated the Ukrainian citizens on behalf of the head of state and presented them with flowers, sweet gifts, and a special chocolate from the President. In addition, the regional organization of the Red Cross joined in congratulations.



The women confess that although they still feel uneasy about what is happening at home, the Belarusians have managed to make a real holiday for them.



