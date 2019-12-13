3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exhausted and frostbitten refugee found unconscious near Latvian border
There is another victim of the Latvian regime's migration policy. Belarusian border guards found a refugee unconscious near the border with Latvia. The man had a copy of a passport of a Syrian citizen with him. The border guards provided necessary assistance and called for doctors. The foreigner with signs of exhaustion and frostbite was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors diagnosed the refugee with diabetes, his condition was assessed as moderate.
The Border Control Committee clarified: "It was established that the Latvian law enforcement officers drove the foreigner to the territory of Belarus. They also reminded that this is not the first case. Migrants in a serious condition were found on 3 September on the border with Latvia, as well as on October 1 and 7 on the border with Lithuania.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All