There is another victim of the Latvian regime's migration policy. Belarusian border guards found a refugee unconscious near the border with Latvia. The man had a copy of a passport of a Syrian citizen with him. The border guards provided necessary assistance and called for doctors. The foreigner with signs of exhaustion and frostbite was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors diagnosed the refugee with diabetes, his condition was assessed as moderate.

The Border Control Committee clarified: "It was established that the Latvian law enforcement officers drove the foreigner to the territory of Belarus. They also reminded that this is not the first case. Migrants in a serious condition were found on 3 September on the border with Latvia, as well as on October 1 and 7 on the border with Lithuania.