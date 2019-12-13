3.43 RUB
Humanitarian aid handed over to refugees from Afghanistan at Belarusian-Polish border
The representatives of the Belarusian Union of Women, the Red Cross and deputies visited the refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border. The migrants were given warm clothes, blankets, pillows, food, sanitary and hygienic kits. Polish law enforcement officers brought a group of refugees consisting of 32 people, including women and children to the section of the Rusaki border outpost on August 18. An attempt to forcefully expel them to the territory of Belarus was made. Afghan citizens openly declared their intention to apply for asylum and refused to cross the border. In protest, they organized a spontaneous camp in Poland.
The Belarusians have repeatedly provided support to refugees stranded at the border. In theirturn, the Polish authorities have fenced off the territory of the camp with barbed wire and do not allow representatives of international and human rights organizations to visit the migrants.
