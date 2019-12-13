PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Refugees thank Belarusians for accommodation, food and human attitude

The refugees, who were sheltered by the Belarusians, express words of gratitude for support, accommodation, food and human attitude.

There isbig difference between spending the night in the forest andin the camp. It's much warmer and food is provided.


