3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Refugees thank Belarusians for accommodation, food and human attitude
The refugees, who were sheltered by the Belarusians, express words of gratitude for support, accommodation, food and human attitude.
There isbig difference between spending the night in the forest andin the camp. It's much warmer and food is provided.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All