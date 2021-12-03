Refugees getting ready to spend another night in shelter at logistics center

Belarus 1 continues to monitor the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and help refugees in need of protection and shelter. They are grateful for all the assistance rendered by the Belarusian side and the possibility of temporary accommodation in the logistics center, but their goal is to get to Europe as soon as possible.

Everything goes according to the usual schedule in the TLC. As a rule, the vehicles with humanitarian aid arrive in the morning.A truck with warm things, blankets and mattresses has arrived today. The batch was quickly distributed, volunteers guided refugees in the clothes and shoes sizes.

The refugees received a hot meal at the logistics center. The menu includes pasta, porridge and tea. There is also a self-service shop offering a wide assortment of food.

While addressing journalists, the refugees expressed their gratitude to Belarusians for help. But their goal is to get to Europe as soon as possible. They say they never thought they would face such problems on their way to their dream.

People prepare to spend another night here. Everyone hopes that the situation is about to be resolved.