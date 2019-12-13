Refugees in logistics center provided with everything they need

Belarus 1 continues to receive news from the Belarusian-Polish border. There are still refugees there, who are still (even after Poland's cold chemical hospitality) waiting for a humanitarian corridor to Germany.

Among the refugees there is a large number of women and children. Many of they are safe in the logistics center, where they are provided with everything they need (food, water and, most importantly, warmth). Some refugees also remain in a spontaneous camp near the border.