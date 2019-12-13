Trash-free future: How electronics recycled and disposed of in Belarus

More than 5 billion cell phones will go to landfills this year. This is the forecast of experts. In this, case the total mass of waste from the used equipment will be almost 25 million tons. Environmentalists note that the number of such waste is growing steadily. In order not to be the hostage of its accumulation, Belarus created a comprehensive environmentally-oriented system for handling waste electrical and electronic equipment. The obsolete equipment is collected from the population, recycled or properly disposed of. This ensures not only deep recycling of materials, but also contributes to the elimination of environmental pollution.



Electronic waste around the world is accumulating at the fastest rate. Fluorescent lamps, batteries, all kinds of household appliances - these useful things for our everyday life are going to landfills. This is bad for the environment and for the people. Today, there is a solution to this problem: proper disposal and recycling. Belarus is following that path as well.



Experts state: the awareness of population in recycling, for example, batteries is growing. Food and electronic waste contains harmful and toxic substances that can poison the soil and water if improperly handled and landfilled. But a battery or a mercury lamp thrown into a special container will certainly not get into the landfill and will not harm anyone.



There are more than 2 thousand containers installed all over Belarus. They came up with a new idea to place small containers in residential buildings, entrances to the building so that everything would be within walking distance. This will also increase our collection volumes for batteries.



Electronics contain not only dangerous elements that carry risks, but also valuable resources (ferrous, non-ferrous, rare-earth, precious metals). Special services can help you dispose of electrical waste properly.



There are two options here: bring it to the collection points and get a reward, or call a free specialized cab. Complex electronics are disassembled by hand - they are divided into parts, which in the future will go to different companies and will be recycled. Of course, not all elements will get a second life.



It is not right to disassemble the equipment at home, it should be taken apart at specialized organizations, because in addition to good equipment there are also harmful elements that need to be properly disposed of.



Belarus is a leader in the CIS in terms of collection of waste electronic and electrical equipment. The disposal system is built correctly. For example, over the last five years, the collection of these secondary resources has increased by 6 times, and now we are very close to 24 thousand tons per year.



You can make your contribution to minimizing e-waste right now by donating old and broken appliances and used batteries for recycling.



