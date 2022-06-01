3.72 BYN
Safe childhood: discussion on First National Channel of Belarusian Radio
On International Children's Day, we discuss what our state is doing to protect the health and development of children. Will we succeed in breaking the moulds in order to foster love for our Motherland in every child? The urgent questions were raised in the Big Studio of the Radio House in Minsk. The expert discussion was initiated by the First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio. One of the topics is summer health campaign.
A discussion on child protection between deputies, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Belarusian Children's Fund and "Zubrenok" health center will be on the air of Belarusian Radio on June 1 at 12:05.