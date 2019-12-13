Security and law. President outlines priority tasks for military bloc of Belarus

Ensuring peace and order, establishing calmness for citizens in the country. The President met with the leadership of law enforcement agencies today. They meet for the first time in such a composition in the Palace of Independence. The heads of the security forces gathered. The stability and prosperity of the country depend on the effectiveness of the work of these departments. On the initiative of Alexander Lukashenko, this composition is courageous and decent Belarusians who continue to defend the sovereignty and independence of the country. New Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov, and head of Minsk police Mikhail Grib were introduced to the team.



The law enforcement agency has a priority on ensuring public safety and law and order, combating crime, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.



The President indicated that the support of the internal affairs bodies will remain high and handed the general's shoulder straps to new ministers Ivan Kubrakov, Yuri Karayev, and lieutenant-general of the police Alexander Barsukov, as well as major general of the police Mikhail Grib.



Alexander Lukashenko once again thanked the former leaders who would continue to serve for the good of the people and the country. The new positions are no less responsible.

