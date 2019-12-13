3.40 RUB
Visa-free entry during the II CIS Games to be valid from July 3
A visa-free regime during the Second CIS Games will be in force from July 3. This is reported by BelTA, citing the State Border Committee.
According to the State Border Committee, the President of Belarus has signed a decree "On the preparation and holding of the II CIS Games in 2023". The competitions will be held from August 5 to 13 in 11 Belarusian cities in 20 kinds of sports. Visa-free regime is prescribed for participants and staff members who will be involved in the Games. It is valid from July 3 to August 31.
The border service underlines that the visa-free regime can be justified if the athletes and other participants are on the list of the accredited systems of the II CIS Games
