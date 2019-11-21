EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Maxim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University turns 105

Today, the main Pedagogical University of the country has turned 105. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the faculty on the anniversary. The university has 11.000 students including foreigners from 22 countries. The university was awarded the title of the best scientific organization in the country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All