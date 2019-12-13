BSPU receives large delegation from Latvia

The Day of National Unity has united not only Belarusians, but also the Belarusians abroad. Today, the Belarusian State Pedagogical University receives a large delegation from Latvia. The agenda includes discussion of promising projects in the field of education and culture. The Union of Belarusians from Latvia is a long-standing partner of the university. The cooperation began in 2017, when the relevant document was signed. There are results: the export of educational services is growing. In addition, the Belarusian Pedagogical University has a number of Latvian school graduates. In general, the political situation around our country has not affected the international cooperation in education.



Belarusians abroad react emotionally to the events around their home country. Because of political statements of the Latvian government, ordinary Latvians suffer first and foremost. Belarusians in Latvia also feel some pressure.



