BSU and FUMG of Brazil sign memorandum of understanding

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between BSU and the Federal University of Minas Gerais ("FUMG") of Brazil, the press service of the university informs BELTA.

The document was certified by Vice-Principal for Academic Affairs and Internationalization of Education of BSU Konstantin Kozadayev and Rector of FUMG Sandra Regina Goulart Almeida.

The memorandum envisages educational and scientific interaction, development of academic mobility between the partner universities. In particular, the parties plan to cooperate in the preparation of joint educational programs, publications, implementation of research projects, holding conferences, seminars, workshops, as well as exchange of students and teachers, educational and scientific materials.

"Cooperation between BSU and Brazil is currently operating under an academic cooperation agreement with the Federal University of the State of Paraíba, signed in 2021. There were also earlier agreements with the Universities of Brasilia (2012) and Uberlandia (2014). The Faculty of International Relations (FIU) cooperates most actively with the Embassy of Brazil in Belarus. Portuguese language is taught here, there is an equipped classroom and a thematic auditorium, designed with the support of the embassy," said the press service of the university.