BSU to establish cooperation with Jordanian institutions

Belarusian State University is going to establish cooperation with Jordanian institutions, BelTA reports.



The topic of cooperation was the key on the agenda of the BSU delegation headed by Rector Andrei Korol in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Joint educational programs in tourism, international relations, law and economy, as well as training of Arabic language teachers were discussed during the visit of the Belarusian delegation to the University of Jordan. The university is the leading and oldest university in Jordan. The parties exchanged proposals on the forms of cooperation. Mutual interest was aroused by initiatives to organize guest lectures by Jordanian specialists in teaching Arabic language and culture and internships for BSU teachers and students of Arabic studies.



The program of the visit to Jordan also included talks with the leadership of a number of universities. The subject areas of joint research projects were identified and the possibility of organizing internships and preparing publications was discussed. By the way, Al- Balqa' Applied University is interested in joint research in the field of IT and contract development of electronics and the Princess Sumaya University for Technology in the implementation of joint projects of additional education for adults.



In order to promote the BSU educational services the delegation of the university held negotiations with the representative of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jordan Abdelsalam Nabulsi, representatives of the Association of Belarusian and Soviet higher educational institutions graduates and the cultural and educational association of Belarusians in Jordan.



Also, the thematic exposition "Days of BSU Open Doors" were held at all the Jordanian universities. They presented educational and scientific activities, information on the specialties and prospects of education at BSU.



The BSU delegation's visit to the National Library of Jordan was of great importance for the development of educational and cultural ties between the two countries. Book exchange, electronic delivery of documents, and the creation of a collection on education, science and culture of Belarus were analyzed in detail during the talks. The meeting resulted in an agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Belarusian State University and the National Library of Jordan in the near future. This document will strengthen the authority of scientific publications of the two countries.



The BSU delegation is visiting Jordan on November 14-18.



