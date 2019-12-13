3.41 RUB
Belarusian State University rises in QS world ranking
The Belarusian State University (BSU) has amounted to the highest position ever in the history of the QS World Rankings, It took the 288th position out of 1,422 - rising by seven points as compared to last year's record. This positive trend is due in part to an increase in the number of international students. About 4,600 foreigners are being trained at BSU this year.
