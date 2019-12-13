Biathletes Anna Sola and Irina Leshchenko preparing to become mothers



Belarusian biathletes Anna Sola and Irina Leshchenko are going to miss the upcoming season - the athletes are getting ready to become mothers, informed Belarusian biathlon team coach Vasily Bolshakov, reported Sputnik.



Anna Sola got married in July last year to a cyclist from Minsk team, Stanislav Bozhkov. And Irina Leshchenko (Krivko) had a wedding in April 2018. Anna Sola was a bronze medalist at the 2021 World Championships in sprint. Irina Leshchenko was the 2018 Olympic champion in the relay.



The Belarusian biathlon team has arrived in Sochi to participate in the first stage of the Commonwealth Summer Biathlon Cup. The competition will start on Thursday, August 25, and will end on August 29. The Commonwealth Cup will also be hosted by Raubichi (September 13-19 and two stages from January 17-30, 2023), Ryazan (December 21-25) and Tyumen (March 7-13, 2023).



