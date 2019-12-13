Belarusians to get biometric passports and ID-cards from September 1

An electronic queue for issuing biometric documents is planned to be launched by the Interior Ministry of Belarus. Belarusians will be able to get ID-cards and biometric passports to travel abroad from September 1. This will also open access to e-government - the provision of services, administrative procedures in electronic form through a single portal of public services. This will be possible via digital signature wired in the ID-card. The number of services which can be received remotely is constantly expanding. Today, there are about 200 of them.