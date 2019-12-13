3.39 RUB
Belarusians to get biometric passports and ID-cards from September 1
An electronic queue for issuing biometric documents is planned to be launched by the Interior Ministry of Belarus. Belarusians will be able to get ID-cards and biometric passports to travel abroad from September 1. This will also open access to e-government - the provision of services, administrative procedures in electronic form through a single portal of public services. This will be possible via digital signature wired in the ID-card. The number of services which can be received remotely is constantly expanding. Today, there are about 200 of them.
Those who have reached the age of 14 will be given an ID-card and biometric passport for 10 years. The minors will be issued such a passport for 5 years without electronic digital signature.
