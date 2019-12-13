Modern Ukraine continues to destroy the stronghold of the Orthodox. The main battlefield is the holy site of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Today, its fate is a tragedy of biblical proportions. Every day there are searches, detentions of priests, attacks and arrests of Orthodox believers within its revered walls. Churches are literally on fire all over Ukraine.

The front line now runs not through Donbas, but through the hearts and souls of Ukrainians.

Two Ukrainian men from the city of Chernivtsi beat up a priest in the street. A third man films it all on his phone. Or another video of an Orthodox woman praying on her knees in front of a church in Kiev, while a crowd of laughing, shouting and dancing people stands around her. Only people without a heart or soul will not be touched by this. At least in the Belarusian and Russian information field. What about the West? Everybody sees them, too, but they keep silent.

The war has long gone beyond the front line. It devours the Ukrainian nation from the inside. A religious war. the Kiev regime seeks not just to ban but to physically destroy canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine. The largest religious entity in the country is the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. About 10,000 priests serve there. A new bill has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada to ban any of its activities on state territory.

In the past few weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted about a dozen searches in dioceses of the Orthodox Church. Although neither weapons depots nor Russian saboteurs, who were allegedly supposed to be hiding in its churches, have been found. Last month, the military and police raided the country's largest shrine, the capital of Ukrainian Orthodoxy, Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. After inspecting more than three hundred premises, the security forces reported finding "pro-Russian literature" and "cash" - 2 million hryvnias. In March, the Ministry of Culture issued a notice of unilateral termination of the lease to the monastery. Simply put, the two most important churches were taken away from the Orthodox Church.

The persecution of the Orthodox Church has taken on a monstrous scale. And the instruments of war are almost the same as at the front.

⇒ Archpriest Anthony Kovtonyuk was attacked with a knife by unknown assailants in the Church of the Protection of the Holy Mary in Vinnitsa.

⇒ In Cherkassy region, a priest was arrested during a service in the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

⇒ A priest, Sergei Tarasov, was found murdered after being detained by the SBU and the Defense Ministry.

⇒ The fate of Archimandrite and Priest Vasily Miroshnichenko is unknown.

⇒ Another incident. Unknown armed men kidnapped the abbot of the Holy Trinity Monastery of Dukon in the Carpathians and his novice. A few days later they were found in serious condition in the Chernivtsi Region.

The war on Orthodoxy began not in 2023, but much earlier. It has simply now taken on terrifying proportions. Seizure of churches, looting, demolition and arson of churches, bullying and detention of clergy and Orthodox.

The Apostle John said, "Light came into the world, but people loved darkness more than light, because their deeds were evil."