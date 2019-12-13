Measures to support economy approved by presidential decree

The world economy is hit under by quarantine and coronavirus. International experts estimate the decline in global GDP at least by three percent. The timing of border opening and the establishment of trade links are important now.



But it's already clear today that the economies hold on to industries that are concentrated in the domestic market and do not depend heavily on the supply of raw materials from outside.



Belarus summed up the results of the first quarter and identified ways to support the most vulnerable areas. The first package was approved by presidential decree. It specifies not only measures for business but also a social block. Health care will receive at least 800 million rubles, and the parents of contact children will be paid 100% of their average daily earnings during the hospital stay. But even before this, decisions have been made to ensure the stable operation of enterprises and preserve jobs.



Construction, agriculture, IT and woodworking all worked well in the first quarter, with an average growth rate of at least 5 per cent. The most important thing today is to keep jobs, which is why wage growth has been detached from productivity in the real sector.

