3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Business incubator to support high-tech startups to appear in Lida
A business incubator will appear in Lida to support high-tech startups. The emphasis will also be placed on robotics. This will be an impetus for the development of artificial intelligence. The founder of the new facility was an association registered in the Great Stone industrial park. The project is one of the winners of a competition of initiatives for the development of entrepreneurship outside the capital. The list includes 8 laureates. New support centers will appear in all areas of the country.
The emergence of new support centers is a program of economic development at the local level, which is implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the EU and UNDP.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All