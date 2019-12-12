Business incubator to support high-tech startups to appear in Lida

A business incubator will appear in Lida to support high-tech startups. The emphasis will also be placed on robotics. This will be an impetus for the development of artificial intelligence. The founder of the new facility was an association registered in the Great Stone industrial park. The project is one of the winners of a competition of initiatives for the development of entrepreneurship outside the capital. The list includes 8 laureates. New support centers will appear in all areas of the country.



The emergence of new support centers is a program of economic development at the local level, which is implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the EU and UNDP.



