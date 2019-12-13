PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Refugees feel gratitude after Lukashenko's visit to shelter camp

Gratitude to Alexander Lukashenko and the entire Belarusian people - this is the general mood that reigns today in the refugee camp after the communication with our President. Once again they felt confidence that Belarus will do everything to help them. Nobody is kicking them out, and in order to make the life of these people a little bit better. Every day a lot of efforts are put into it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All