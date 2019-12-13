Three Presidential Awards held this week

This week was marked by a series of prizes on behalf of the President: "For Spiritual Revival", special prizes to workers of culture and art, and "Belarusian Sports Olympus".



Their laureates included clergy, cultural workers, artists, athletes. The President said that he is proud of his people, he promised to continue supporting those for whom the cultural heritage of Belarus is a matter of life!



Among the awardees are members of the public association of veterans, the Belarusian Association of Multi-Child Parents and the staff of Berteleradiocompany. This high award, a special prize of the President, has been conferred to artists and cultural workers in recognition of their creative projects which positively represent the national culture in Belarus and abroad, and their significant contribution to the education of creative youth.



The special prize of the President "Belarusian Sports Olympus" has also been awarded to the TV channel Belarus 5. The awards were handed out this week in the Palace of the Republic.



