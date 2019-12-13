3.41 RUB
Thousands of gifts scattered throughout Belarus thanks to action "Our Children"
Representatives of ministries and businesses postponed documents and meetings for several hours to bring the holiday to rehabilitation centers and orphanages. By the way, many performances and concerts are prepared by the children themselves! New playgrounds, equipment, and kilograms of sweets were given in support of their activity. For example,
State property organization left a sweet parcel under the Christmas tree of Minsk school for children with hearing impairments. Everyone went through the Christmas quest together.
The Ministry of Defense also joined in the congratulations. An online postcard from the department was sent to Orsha District. The structure has been taking care of Andreevsky orphanage for 12 years. This time they congratulated each other remotely via video communication, but with sweets delivery.
