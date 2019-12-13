3.43 RUB
Thanks to A. Talay Foundation, children from Donetsk Region can improve their health in the Zubrenok Children's Center
A children's delegation from the Donetsk Region was met in Minsk September 15. An invitation to rest and recuperate was accepted by 150 children from orphanages, boarding schools, and families with low incomes and victims of armed conflicts. The initiator of the visit was Alexei Talay Foundation, his idea was supported personally by Alexander Lukashenko.
The final point of the route with more than 50 hours was the national children's center "Zubrenok". For the next three weeks, in addition to entertainment and recreation, the program includes a full-fledged educational process.The organizers of the charity event have already thought over excursions to the landmarks of Belarus.
