Charity event "Memorial Day" held in Trostenets Memorial Complex
Exactly 75 years ago, the first mourning rally was held here in memory of the victims of the death camp, where more than 200 thousand people died. This place of sorrow has been landscaped by more than 80 volunteers of the Kind Heart movement. They came not only from the capital of Belarus, but also from the entire Minsk Region. Young people cleaned the garbage from the Memory Road. In addition, a prayer service was held in the territory of the complex in memory of the dead.
In March, a monument to the Austrian victims of Nazism was unveiled in Trostenets Memorial Complex. Our President took part in the ceremony together with the Austrian Federal Chancellor. The idea to erect monuments along the central mall of the complex to countries, whose residents died during the Great Patriotic War in a concentration camp, was proposed by Alexander Lukashenko 4 years ago.
