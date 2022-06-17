Charity event initiated by Armenian diaspora in Belarus held at National Center of Ethnic Cultures

Giving warmth and attention to orphanages and boarding schools for children with disabilities. The charity action initiated by the Armenian diaspora of Belarus under the guidance of Georgy Yegizaran took place in the National Center of Ethnic Cultures.



The project was supported by the national association of the Estonians of Belarus. As a result there was a great show program with musicians, magicians, folk dance groups, which was attended by about a 100 boys and girls from orphanages of the Minsk Region and children with disabilities of Oktyabrsky District of the capital. In addition to the concert program, the young participants of the festival received sweet gifts.



