Charity action "Police to Physicians" starts in Belarus

The charity "Marathon of Good" was launched by the Belarusian police. In a difficult epidemiological situation, support is aimed primarily at socially vulnerable segments of the population. Pensioners and especially the disabled need our attention every day. And the day before the shelter center for the elderly and disabled of Minsk Region received a batch of medical masks. There are 25 people in this ward now. These are people who cannot provide even minimal living conditions on their own. And due to their age and health, they are at risk of seasonal viral diseases. The medical masks produced in the system of the Department of Corrections of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will cover the monthly need for personal protective equipment, both for the guests and the staff.



Personal protective equipment is also transferred to other institutions, which also require support, for example, to kindergartens. At the same time, the police also perform a social function helping pensioners in everyday life issues. The charity event "Police to Physicians" will be held in all parts of Belarus. The collection of financial resources is also organized. They will be sent to medical facilities.

