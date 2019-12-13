3.42 RUB
Charity event "Our Children" starts in Belarus
The charity marathon "Our Children" was launched in Belarus today. Traditionally, on the eve of the Christmas and New Year, authority representatives, public figures and partial people visit orphanages, foster families and rehabilitation centers to congratulate the little Belarusians on the holidays, to give presents and just to put them in a good mood. This year, the partner is the Belarusian Children's Fund. The collected funds will be used to help children with autism.
