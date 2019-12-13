Presenting Gifts Together charity event

On the International Children's Day, gifts to young Belarusians were presented by the Union of Lawyers. Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and educational games were presented to Minsk Boarding School No.3. There are 53 children from 1 to 13 years living there. The kit also includes clothes, shoes, home appliances and detergents. Also some gifts were given to the social and pedagogical centers of Borisov, Kletsk and Nesvizh district. More than 50 primary organizations of the Union of Lawyers have joined the action.