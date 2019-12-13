3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Landscaping in Minsk to last until mid-November
The month of restoring order continues in the capital. Students, employees of enterprises, representatives of ministries and departments, as well as public utilities beautify parks and gardens, the roadside area as volunteers. They remove fallen leaves, debris, plant new trees and shrubs. About 2000 green plantings have appeared in Frunzensky District of Minsk alone during October. Volunteers do not forget about landscaping in residential yards. Locals also join the works.
Large-scale landscaping of Minsk will last until mid-November.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All