Landscaping in Minsk to last until mid-November

The month of restoring order continues in the capital. Students, employees of enterprises, representatives of ministries and departments, as well as public utilities beautify parks and gardens, the roadside area as volunteers. They remove fallen leaves, debris, plant new trees and shrubs. About 2000 green plantings have appeared in Frunzensky District of Minsk alone during October. Volunteers do not forget about landscaping in residential yards. Locals also join the works.