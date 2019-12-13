PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Orthodox believers celebrate Annunciation of Blessed Virgin Mary

The Orthodox have a great and bright holiday today. The annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is one of the twelve most important dates of the Christian calendar. It is celebrated in all churches and monasteries. The Annunciation Day has a fixed date: April 7.

Today's services recall the Gospel event when the Archangel Gabriel visited the Blessed Virgin Mary and told her the good news that she would become the mother of the Son of God.

On the Annunciation the strict pre-Easter fast is relaxed. Traditionally, it is on this day it is customary to let the birds go free.

