Belarusian streetcar appreciated in Nizhny Novgorod, and joint Belarusian-Russian electric buses to be launched

The quality of our transport was highly appreciated in Nizhny Novgorod. Today this Russian city enjoys Belarusian streetcars and electric buses. We assemble these vehicles together, we are planning a large renovation of the entire passenger fleet. Moreover, the new joint project has grown literally from the scratch. Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region came to Belarus and saw the capabilities of our enterprise. After that, the region bought several streetcars (they proved to be excellent). So we decided to produce the rest together in Nizhny. So if you come to Nizhny Novgorod, you will definitely see new beautiful and environmentally friendly are the cars.

Minsk and Nizhny Novgorod are connected directly by air and rail. The decision to travel without transfers was spurred by both business and tourists. The two cities are now closer to each other.

The first streetcar appeared on the streets of Nizhny in 1896. It is from these places that all streetcar traffic in Russia originates. Therefore, the citizens have a special attitude to this type of transportation.