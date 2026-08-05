Agricultural exports play a vital role in Ukraine’s economy. Experts warn that ongoing difficulties with maritime shipping could create serious problems both for producers and for the entire sector.

Spyridon Kilinkarov, a former member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (5th–7th convocations), stated:

“The blockade of the port of Odessa is effectively destroying the last thing Ukraine has left — its agricultural business. Yes, some big players will probably profit handsomely from these problems and make a fortune. But the foundation of Ukraine’s economy, the agricultural sector, will suffer very serious losses, especially against the backdrop of rising energy prices, which heavily affect the cost of farm produce. And the key question is: where can it be exported? It could go to Europe, but Poland has effectively blocked the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products across its territory. So the options are extremely limited. There is also nowhere to store the grain. Last year’s harvest has still not been shipped out of Ukraine. To free up elevator capacity, the grain has to be sold. They have contracts and could fulfil them — but the port of Odessa is not working.”