“Blog.by We have something to say!” - the first forum of bloggers starts in Minsk

The first forum of bloggers of Belarus “Blog.by. We have something to say!” on September 27 will bring together more than 150 representatives of the blogging community from all over the country in the National Children's Technopark. The participants and guests will be both famous and novice representatives of the blogging community. Guests from abroad are expected.

The program is full of theoretical and practical cases, visits to iconic places and sites of the capital of Belarus, and informal communication. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, who will be political observers, journalists and media managers, the forum participants will have an opportunity to develop unique projects and visit thematic sites, one of which is Belteleradiocompany.

